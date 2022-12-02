freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($25.77) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.65) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.30 ($21.96) on Friday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($33.94). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.98.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

