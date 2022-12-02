Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429,016 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $166,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $257,390. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $27.33 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

