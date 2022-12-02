Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,333 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 1,123.7% in the 1st quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 311,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $60.95 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

