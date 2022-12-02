G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 44.7 %

GIII stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.