Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $4.00 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.