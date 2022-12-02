Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $103.09 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $417.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

