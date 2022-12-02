Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Company Profile

