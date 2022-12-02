Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.53. Gogoro shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 70 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Gogoro Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
Featured Articles
