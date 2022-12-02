Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.53. Gogoro shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

About Gogoro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,959,000.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

