Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,953,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after buying an additional 266,919 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE GFI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

