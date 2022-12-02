Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 22,644 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $383.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

