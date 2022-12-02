Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 22,644 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $383.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

