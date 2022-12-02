Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $746,343.90 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,108.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,044.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,605,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

