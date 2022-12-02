HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 495,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,277,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 323.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

