Head to Head Comparison: Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) versus CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) and CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and CinCor Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -1,950.91% -42.97% -38.13% CinCor Pharma N/A -33.03% -27.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and CinCor Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $9.33 million 64.85 -$118.01 million ($3.27) -3.40 CinCor Pharma N/A N/A -$50.37 million ($17.28) -0.72

Analyst Recommendations

CinCor Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CinCor Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avidity Biosciences and CinCor Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 5 1 3.17 CinCor Pharma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 255.54%. CinCor Pharma has a consensus price target of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 263.66%. Given CinCor Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CinCor Pharma is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Summary

CinCor Pharma beats Avidity Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage. It also offers Lumizyme therapy for Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.