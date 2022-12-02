Head-To-Head Comparison: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hanmi Financial pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 37.65% 17.05% 1.54% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.39% 16.84% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 3.17 $98.68 million $3.48 7.68 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 1.80 $22.52 million $3.22 6.68

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 28, 2022, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.