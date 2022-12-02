Head to Head Contrast: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 16.57 -$18.13 million ($3.55) -0.09 Hyperfine $1.50 million 37.88 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.22

Analyst Ratings

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,536.13%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 434.16%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,741.55% -148.27% -108.20% Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.