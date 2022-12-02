Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

