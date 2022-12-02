Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

HELE stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

