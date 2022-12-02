Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

