Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

HTGC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

