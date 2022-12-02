Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.