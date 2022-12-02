Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,401 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,781,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

