Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Robert O. Kraft Acquires 65,000 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 65,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,969.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 844.84 and a beta of 1.39. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 370,155 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after acquiring an additional 971,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,326,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 121,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 147,820 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hillman Solutions

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.