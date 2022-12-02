Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $288.05 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $242.99 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

