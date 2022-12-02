HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $28.60

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $27.91. HNI shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of HNI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.