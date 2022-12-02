Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

