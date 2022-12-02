Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 510,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

