Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $78.76

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.76, but opened at $104.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public shares last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 148,032 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $48,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

