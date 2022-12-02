Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Down to $48.19

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $46.73. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 16,226 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 83,785 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

