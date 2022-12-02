Humankind Investments LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

