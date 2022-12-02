Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.57. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,282 shares of company stock worth $399,248 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.