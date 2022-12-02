I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

