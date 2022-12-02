IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

