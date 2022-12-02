IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IDACORP by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

IDA opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

