Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.25. Immunovant shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

