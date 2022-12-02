Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independence were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Independence by 12.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Performance

Independence stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.82.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

