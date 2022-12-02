Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,038,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after buying an additional 59,004 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.