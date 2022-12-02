Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

