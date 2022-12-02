Insider Buying: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,522 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
