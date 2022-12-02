Insider Buying: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,522 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rackspace Technology

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.