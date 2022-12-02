Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 379,088 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.8 %

APP stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $99.29.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.