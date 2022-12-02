Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Sells 341,577 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $99.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AppLovin

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

