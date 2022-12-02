Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Sells 341,577 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AppLovin Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $99.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
