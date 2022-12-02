Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL opened at $123.64 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

