Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 11,166 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00.

Coupang Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

