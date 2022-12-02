Insider Selling: HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Major Shareholder Sells 64,745 Shares of Stock

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HMCOU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period.

About HumanCo Acquisition

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.