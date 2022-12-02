Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00.
Inari Medical Stock Up 2.7 %
Inari Medical stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.