Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.