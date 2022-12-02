Insider Selling: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Sells $216,942.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,458,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

