Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OFG opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

