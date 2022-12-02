Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $857.18 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,901,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

