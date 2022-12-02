Insider Selling: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Sells $277,919.12 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $31.80 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

