Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

