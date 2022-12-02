Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGIP stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

